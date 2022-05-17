Rare golden cat spotted in SW China’s Tibet for first time

People's Daily Online) 17:13, May 17, 2022

A rare golden cat has been spotted in Nagqu city, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, according to the local forestry and grassland authority.

Footage of an Asian golden cat, which is under first-class state protection in China, was recently captured via infrared cameras during a biodiversity survey project jointly conducted by Nagqu’s forestry and grassland bureau and the Shan Shui Conservation Center.

It was the first time that footage of the species has been captured in the area.

The Asian golden cat is classified as “endangered” on China’s Red List of Biodiversity.

A monitoring network with 197 infrared cameras was established under the biodiversity survey project, covering 11 counties and districts of Nagqu.

“The appearance of the rare species indicates the improvement of the environment in Nagqu,” said Mao Shiping, deputy director of the city’s forestry and grassland bureau.

The city will further strengthen the monitoring network, set up a biodiversity database, and conduct long-term systematic research and survey work, Mao added.

An infrared camera captures an image of an Asian golden cat in Nagqu city, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of Shan Shui Conservation Center)

