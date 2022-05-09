In pics: Firefighter training drills in the flame in SW China's Tibet

People's Daily Online) 10:29, May 09, 2022

A firefighter participates in a firefighting training drill under real fire scenes in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

A fire brigade in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has organized a firefighting training drill under real fire scenes, which aims to improve firefighters' abilities in training and work.

The trainees were divided into combat groups based on their experience, mastery of the strategies and physical capabilities. The groups then conduct practice drills. During the training period, the trainees are fully committed to the operation and behave in strict accordance with requirements and regulations.

