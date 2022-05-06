White eared pheasants seen in Tibet
Two white eared pheasants (Crossoptilon crossoptilon) are observed in Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 3, 2022. The white eared pheasant (Crossoptilon crossoptilon) is a bird endemic to China that is under second-class national protection. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
