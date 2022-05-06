Scenery of Tuiwa Village by Puma Yumco Lake in Tibet

Xinhua) 08:58, May 06, 2022

Cellphone photo taken on May 1, 2022 shows Tuiwa Village in Nagarze County in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

With an altitude of 5,070 meters, Tuiwa Village is located at the foot of the Mongda Kangri Mountain and by the Puma Yumco Lake. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

Cellphone photo taken on May 1, 2022 shows a solar halo over Tuiwa Village in Nagarze County in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Cellphone photo taken from Tuiwa Village in Nagarze County of Shannan shows snow mountain scenery in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 1, 2022.

Cellphone photo taken on May 1, 2022 shows Tuiwa Village in Nagarze County in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Cellphone photo taken on May 1, 2022 shows a road and Tibetan-style houses in Tuiwa Village, Nagarze County in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Cellphone photo taken on May 1, 2022 shows the scenery of Puma Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Cellphone photo taken on May 1, 2022 shows a solar halo over Tuiwa Village in Nagarze County in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

