China urges U.S. not to support "Tibetan independence"

Xinhua) 10:40, May 20, 2022

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry Thursday urged the United States to take concrete actions to honor its commitment of acknowledging Tibet as part of China and stop meddling in China's internal affairs under the pretext of Tibet-related issues.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on a report that the U.S. Under-Secretary and Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Uzra Zeya, will meet with the Dalai Lama and visit Tibetan communities in Nepal on Thursday. It is also reported that Zeya met with the head of the "Tibetan government-in-exile" and some Tibetan representatives in India on Wednesday.

Zhao said the so-called "Tibetan government-in-exile" is an out-and-out separatist political group and an illegal organization violating China's Constitution and laws. He said it is not recognized by any country in the world.

"The 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile disguised as a religious figure. He has long been engaging in anti-China separatist activities and attempting to split Tibet from China," the spokesperson said.

He said that the appointment of the so-called "U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues" constitutes an interference in China's internal affairs. China is firmly opposed to this and has never acknowledged it.

The United States should take concrete actions to honor its commitment of acknowledging Tibet as part of China and not supporting "Tibetan independence," Zhao said.

He also urged the United States to stop meddling in China's internal affairs under the pretext of Tibet-related issues and offer no support to the anti-China separatist activities of the Dalai clique.

"China will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests," he noted.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)