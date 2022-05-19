Beijing decries US Treasury Secretary comments

(People's Daily App) 17:13, May 19, 2022

Some US politicians are obsessed with bullying its allies and forming cliques to contain China, which is bucking the trend, unpopular, and doomed to fail, China said on Wednesday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press conference in Beijing in response to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who called on allies to confront China together, after having united against Russia.

“The international community can see very clearly which country keeps talking about dealing with other countries from a position of strength and abuses its hegemonic status in economy, finance and technology as leverage to suppress and contain other countries and seek selfish geopolitical gains,” Wang noted.

Wang stressed that peaceful development and win-win cooperation are the current trends of the times and the shared aspiration of people in all countries.

Wang said that we urge the US to match its words with deeds, and follow their leaders’ statements that they will not seek a new Cold War with China and that the revitalization of its alliances is not targeted at China.

“Do more things conducive to enhancing China-US mutual trust and cooperation as well as world peace and development,” Wang added.

