China's top political advisor inspects Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture

Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, talks with villagers at Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province, May 23, 2022. Wang made an inspection tour to Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture from Monday through Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

LANZHOU, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang has stressed the importance of advancing high-quality development and ensuring lasting stability in the country's prefectures and counties with large Tibetan populations.

Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a recent inspection tour to Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province.

From Monday through Wednesday, Wang visited rural areas, pastoral areas, schools and religious venues in Gannan, where he had in-depth exchanges with people of various ethnic groups and figures from the religious circles to learn about the economic and social development and work related to ethnic and religious affairs in prefectures and counties with large Tibetan populations.

During the tour, Wang presided over meetings to solicit opinions and suggestions.

Wang underscored greater efforts to combat separatist activities and rely closely on people of all ethnic groups to forge an ironclad shield for national security.

He noted the need to preserve and pass down cultures of various ethnic groups, and promote interactions, exchanges and integration among all ethnic groups.

Wang stressed the importance of upholding the principle of developing religions in the Chinese context and guiding Tibetan Buddhism to adapt to the socialist society.

He called for consolidating achievements in poverty alleviation, promoting rural revitalization, developing industries with local characteristics and strengths based on resource endowment, and exploring new ways for areas with large ethnic minority populations to march toward modernization and common prosperity.

The environment and ecology of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau should also be well protected, Wang said.

