Tibet still among world's best regions in environment: report

Xinhua) 15:04, June 02, 2022

LHASA, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region remains one of the best environmental areas in the world, with local biodiversity and ecosystems remaining stable in 2021, according to a report issued Thursday.

The water quality of major rivers and lakes in Tibet was generally good last year. Surface water in rivers including Yarlung Zangbo River and Lhasa River was graded Class II, and that of the Rongbuk River under Mount Qomolangma reached Class I, said the report released by the regional department of ecology and environment.

Surface water quality in China is divided into five classes, with Class I being the best.

The report showed that air quality in the region remained good in 2021, with 100 percent of all days having good air quality in Lhasa, the regional capital, it said.

The rare wildlife population in the region has been growing, with the Tibetan antelope population increasing to over 300,000, wild yak exceeding 20,000 and black-necked cranes surpassing 10,000, said the report.

Tibet has made remarkable achievements in ecological protection and restoration in recent years. It has strengthened the protection of a river source system involving 33 major rivers, striving to improve the ecological function of the "Water Tower of Asia," said Shui Yanping, deputy director of the department.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)