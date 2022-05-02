Pic story: national intangible inheritor of Chagaanyidee in Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:06, May 02, 2022

Tao Gao milks a cow in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 27, 2022. Tao Gao is the national intangible inheritor of Chagaanyidee (dairy product) in Inner Mongolia. She combines modern techniques with traditional crafts and trains herders in pastoral areas to make dairy products. In recent years, the local government has boosted the development of traditional dairy food industry to increase the income of herdsmen. The average annual sales of dairy food in the whole banner reached about 60 million yuan (about 9 million U.S. dollars) in the past two years. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Tao Gao filters whey in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 27, 2022.

Tao Gao (L) and Altenzagas make dairy product in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 27, 2022.

Tao Gao makes dairy product in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 27, 2022.

Tao Gao dries a new dairy product at her workshop in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 27, 2022.

Tao Gao makes dairy product at her workshop in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 27, 2022.

Tao Gao makes dairy product at her workshop in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 27, 2022.

Tao Gao (L) and Altenzagas make dairy product in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 27, 2022.

