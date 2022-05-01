New Party chief for Inner Mongolia appointed

Xinhua) 11:52, May 01, 2022

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has appointed Sun Shaocheng as new Party chief for the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Shi Taifeng, who no longer serves as secretary of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Regional Committee of the CPC, will be given another appointment, according to a decision by the CPC Central Committee.

