Scenery of Ulan Mod grassland in N China's Inner Mongolia
A herd of cattle and horses forage at the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows a herd of cattle and horses foraging on the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows a river running through the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Tourists take a rest at a scenic spot of the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows a herd of cattle crossing a river on the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Tourists ride horses at the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Tourists take a rest at a scenic spot of the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
