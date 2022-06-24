Scenery of Ulan Mod grassland in N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 08:23, June 24, 2022

A herd of cattle and horses forage at the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows a herd of cattle and horses foraging on the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows a river running through the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Tourists take a rest at a scenic spot of the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows a herd of cattle crossing a river on the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Tourists ride horses at the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Tourists take a rest at a scenic spot of the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

