Ballastless tracks constructed for Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge

Ecns.cn) 13:49, July 05, 2022

Aerial photo shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in southeast China's Fujian Province, July 4, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)

The construction of ballastless tracks for the cross-sea bridge was completed on Monday. The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, with a length of 277 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 km per hour, is the first cross-sea railway for bullet trains in China. The railway is expected to open to the traffic in 2023.

