Expressway running across desert to open to traffic in China’s Xinjiang
|Photo shows the Yuqie Expressway, which will open to traffic on June 30, 2022. (Photo/Que Hure)
The Yuqie Expressway, connecting Yuli county and Qiemo county in the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, started construction in October 2017.
With a total length of 334 kilometers, the sections of the expressway that run through the desert span 307 kilometers in all. It is the longest desert expressway in the world. The expressway project has encountered very adverse construction conditions and severe challenges along the way to its completion. In addition, moving sand dunes are widely scattered in the area where the expressway traverses through.
Up to now, the construction of the subgrade, road markings, bridge guardrail, viewing platforms and service areas has been completed. The highway itself is expected to open to traffic on June 30, 2022.
