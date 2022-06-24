Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in NW China's Shaanxi, sanctuary for relict gulls

Xinhua) 08:29, June 24, 2022

Relict gull (larus relictus) chicks are trained to swim in the lake of Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 23, 2022.

More than 10,000 relict gull chicks are learning survival skills such as swimming, foraging and flying in Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve. The relict gull is under first-class national protection in China. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Xiao Hong, a researcher with the Shaanxi Institute of Zoology, observes chicks in Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 21, 2022.

Newly-born relict gull (larus relictus) nestlings are seen in Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 23, 2022.

Relict gull (larus relictus) chicks are trained to swim in the lake of Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 23, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows staff members canoeing to patrol the bird island of Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Adult relict gulls (larus relictus) and relict gull chicks are seen in Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 21, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the bird island at dawn in Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

An adult relict gull (larus relictus) flies back after predation in Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 20, 2022.

An adult relict gull (larus relictus) flies back after predation in Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 21, 2022

An adult relict gull (larus relictus) flies in Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 22, 2022.

Baby relict gulls (larus relictus) swim in the lake of Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 20, 2022.

Staff members check the monitoring equipment while patrolling the bird island of Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 22, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the bird island at dawn in Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows relict gulls (larus relictus) inhabiting in Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the bird island at dawn in Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

