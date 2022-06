We Are China

Scenery of Dadingzi Mountain Forest Park in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 10:25, June 20, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows the scenery of Dadingzi Mountain Forest Park in Raohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows wind turbines in Dadingzi Mountain Forest Park in Raohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists visit Dadingzi Mountain Forest Park in Raohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows the scenery of Dadingzi Mountain Forest Park in Raohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

