In pics: black-tailed gulls in China's Shandong

Xinhua) 08:37, June 13, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 12, 2022 shows people feeding a colony of black-tailed gulls in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A colony of black-tailed gulls fly over the water in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, June 12, 2022. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

