Home>>
In pics: black-tailed gulls in China's Shandong
(Xinhua) 08:37, June 13, 2022
Aerial photo taken on June 12, 2022 shows people feeding a colony of black-tailed gulls in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on June 12, 2022 shows people feeding a colony of black-tailed gulls in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)
A colony of black-tailed gulls fly over the water in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, June 12, 2022. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.