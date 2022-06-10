Scenery of Great Wall in north China's Hebei
Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Li Shaohua/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Li Shaohua/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Aijun/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Aijun/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Li Shaohua/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Aijun/Xinhua)
