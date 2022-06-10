Scenery of Great Wall in north China's Hebei

Xinhua) 09:27, June 10, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Li Shaohua/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Li Shaohua/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Aijun/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Aijun/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Li Shaohua/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Aijun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)