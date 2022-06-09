Blue hydrangeas offer romantic summer touch

(People's Daily App) 15:54, June 09, 2022

The hydrangeas are in full bloom in Zijin Mountain, also known as Mount Zhongshan in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. The blooming season can last until mid-July.

In China, the flower is traditionally associated with hope, health, long-term love, pride and happy reunion.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)