Spectacular sea of clouds at Wulian Mountain
(People's Daily App) 13:07, June 08, 2022
A sea of drifting clouds has transformed Wulian Mountain into a mysterious wonderland in Shandong Province. The rolling mist, imposing mountain and luxuriant vegetation together form an amazing natural wonder.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing, Teng Jiade and Lou Qingqing)
