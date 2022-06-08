Spectacular sea of clouds at Wulian Mountain

(People's Daily App) 13:07, June 08, 2022

A sea of drifting clouds has transformed Wulian Mountain into a mysterious wonderland in Shandong Province. The rolling mist, imposing mountain and luxuriant vegetation together form an amazing natural wonder.

(Produced by Huang Jingjing, Teng Jiade and Lou Qingqing)

