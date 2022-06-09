Home>>
In pics: Guangyang Isle in SW China's Chongqing
(Xinhua) 08:21, June 09, 2022
Aerial photo taken on June 5, 2022 shows a view of Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing.
Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the island's ecological environment, attracting tourists to its colorful fields. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.