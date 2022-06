We Are China

A glimpse of lotus flowers in China

Xinhua) 08:27, June 13, 2022

A dragonfly perches on a lotus bud in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 12, 2022. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

A bee approaches a lotus flower in Siping Village, Longshan County, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, June 12, 2022. (Photo by Zeng Xianghui/Xinhua)

A lotus flower is seen at a wetland park in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2022. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 12, 2022 shows a lotus flower in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A bee approaches a lotus flower in Tayang Township, Qionghai City of south China's Hainan Province, June 12, 2022. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

