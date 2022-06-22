Scenery of Xiaxi Reservoir in SW China's Guizhou
Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view of Xiaxi Reservoir in Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view of Xiaxi Reservoir in Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view of Xiaxi Reservoir in Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view of Xiaxi Reservoir in Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view of Xiaxi Reservoir in Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view of Xiaxi Reservoir in Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view of Xiaxi Reservoir in Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Zou Guangxue/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.