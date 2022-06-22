We Are China

Scenery of Xiaxi Reservoir in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:22, June 22, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view of Xiaxi Reservoir in Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view of Xiaxi Reservoir in Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view of Xiaxi Reservoir in Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view of Xiaxi Reservoir in Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view of Xiaxi Reservoir in Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view of Xiaxi Reservoir in Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view of Xiaxi Reservoir in Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Zou Guangxue/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)