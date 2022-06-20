Scenery of Wusuli River National Wetland Park in NE China's Heilongjiang
Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows the scenery of the Wusuli River National Wetland Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Tourists have fun at the Wusuli River National Wetland Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on June 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows the scenery of the Wusuli River National Wetland Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows the scenery of the Wusuli River National Wetland Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows the scenery of the Wusuli River National Wetland Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
