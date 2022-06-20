We Are China

Scenery of Wusuli River National Wetland Park in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 10:14, June 20, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows the scenery of the Wusuli River National Wetland Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists have fun at the Wusuli River National Wetland Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on June 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows the scenery of the Wusuli River National Wetland Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows the scenery of the Wusuli River National Wetland Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows the scenery of the Wusuli River National Wetland Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

