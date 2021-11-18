Guangxi Guilin-Liucheng Expressway to be open to traffic soon

Xinhua) 08:18, November 18, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the Guilin-Liucheng Expressway in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Recently, Guangxi Guilin-Liucheng Expressway (Xinguiliu Expressway) has been basically completed and will be open to traffic soon. The expressway is a national traffic highway network project, the main line of which is 95.7 kilometers long, with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 17, 2021 shows an interchange of the Guilin-Liucheng Expressway in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Recently, Guangxi Guilin-Liucheng Expressway (Xinguiliu Expressway) has been basically completed and will be open to traffic soon. The expressway is a national traffic highway network project, the main line of which is 95.7 kilometers long, with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the Guilin-Liucheng Expressway in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Recently, Guangxi Guilin-Liucheng Expressway (Xinguiliu Expressway) has been basically completed and will be open to traffic soon. The expressway is a national traffic highway network project, the main line of which is 95.7 kilometers long, with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the Guilin-Liucheng Expressway in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Recently, Guangxi Guilin-Liucheng Expressway (Xinguiliu Expressway) has been basically completed and will be open to traffic soon. The expressway is a national traffic highway network project, the main line of which is 95.7 kilometers long, with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 17, 2021 shows an interchange of the Guilin-Liucheng Expressway in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Recently, Guangxi Guilin-Liucheng Expressway (Xinguiliu Expressway) has been basically completed and will be open to traffic soon. The expressway is a national traffic highway network project, the main line of which is 95.7 kilometers long, with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 17, 2021 shows an interchange of the Guilin-Liucheng Expressway in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Recently, Guangxi Guilin-Liucheng Expressway (Xinguiliu Expressway) has been basically completed and will be open to traffic soon. The expressway is a national traffic highway network project, the main line of which is 95.7 kilometers long, with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the Guilin-Liucheng Expressway in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Recently, Guangxi Guilin-Liucheng Expressway (Xinguiliu Expressway) has been basically completed and will be open to traffic soon. The expressway is a national traffic highway network project, the main line of which is 95.7 kilometers long, with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the Guilin-Liucheng Expressway in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Recently, Guangxi Guilin-Liucheng Expressway (Xinguiliu Expressway) has been basically completed and will be open to traffic soon. The expressway is a national traffic highway network project, the main line of which is 95.7 kilometers long, with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)