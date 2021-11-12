Home>>
First batch of “Arctic visitors” arrive in Beihai, S China’s Guangxi
(People's Daily Online) 09:38, November 12, 2021
|Arctic whimbrels and shimmering sea provide a renewed sight and pleasant scenery. (Photo/Feng Guoqing)
Recently, a flock of Arctic whimbrels reached Dadunhai Beach in Beihai city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The whimbrel is a streaky, greyish-brown wader with a long downcurved bill measuring up to 43-46 centimeters long. In the area of Dadunhai Beach, the Arctic visitors fly back and forth, roaming on the beach scavenging for food. Whimbrels, receiving the name of “crab paste” by local residents, are the first migratory birds to arrive in Behai every winter.
