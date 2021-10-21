Competitors show off cooking skills at first vocational skill competition in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 16:53, October 21, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 20, 2021 shows the rice noodles cooked by competitors, Liuzhou City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)

The First Vocational Skill Competition of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was held Tuesday in Liuzhou, with a total of 779 competitors competing in 26 events. The rice noodles cooking event was held Wednesday, the second day of the competition.

