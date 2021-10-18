Villagers in S China's Guangxi merrily harvest Luohanguo

Photo shows a villager picking Luohanguo. (People's Daily Online/Huang Quande)

Villagers from the second village of Qiaoban township, Rong'an county, Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been busy harvesting and selling Siraitia grosvenorii, also known as Luohanguo, these days.

"I have been growing Luohanguo for six years and have generated a stable family income. So far this year, I have earned more than 100,000 yuan ($15,540)," local villager He Shuwei said joyfully.

At present, the planting area for Luohanguo in Qiaoban township has exceeded 1,000 mu (66.7 hectares), making the cultivation of this fruit a vital means for the villagers to thicken their pocket.

