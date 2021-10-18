Home>>
Villagers in S China's Guangxi merrily harvest Luohanguo
(People's Daily Online) 11:00, October 18, 2021
|Photo shows a villager picking Luohanguo. (People's Daily Online/Huang Quande)
Villagers from the second village of Qiaoban township, Rong'an county, Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been busy harvesting and selling Siraitia grosvenorii, also known as Luohanguo, these days.
"I have been growing Luohanguo for six years and have generated a stable family income. So far this year, I have earned more than 100,000 yuan ($15,540)," local villager He Shuwei said joyfully.
At present, the planting area for Luohanguo in Qiaoban township has exceeded 1,000 mu (66.7 hectares), making the cultivation of this fruit a vital means for the villagers to thicken their pocket.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: birds over Nanhu Lake in Nanning, Guangxi
- View of Guangxi, south China
- Cross-sea bridge under construction in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi
- Golden terraced fields expected to attracts 110,000 tourists in upcoming holiday
- View of Nanhu Lake in Nanning, Guangxi
- Early morning view of Nanning in China's Guangxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.