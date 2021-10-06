Cross-sea bridge under construction in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:58, October 06, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 3, 2021 shows the construction site of the Longmen Bridge in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located in the city of Qinzhou, the Longmen Bridge, a cross-sea bridge connecting coastal cities along the Beibu Gulf of Guangxi, will stretch roughly 7.6 km, with the main bridge measuring 1,198 meters in length. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

