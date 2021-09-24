We Are China

Rural view of S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:21, September 24, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 16, 2021 shows a residential cluster in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)