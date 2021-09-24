Home>>
Rural view of S China's Guangxi
(Xinhua) 10:21, September 24, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 16, 2021 shows a residential cluster in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Bullet train runs above paddy fields in Gula Township, Guangxi
- People visit Museum of Kunlunguan Campaign in Nanning, S China
- Over 13.6 billion yuan in deals inked at third World Jasmine Conference in south China
- China-ASEAN Trade Index released in China's Guangxi
- Cargo throughput of China's Guangxi Beibu Gulf Port rises
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.