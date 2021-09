We Are China

Bullet train runs above paddy fields in Gula Township, Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:09, September 21, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2021 shows a bullet train running above paddy fields in Gula Township, Binyang County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

