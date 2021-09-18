Home>>
People visit Museum of Kunlunguan Campaign in Nanning, S China
(Xinhua) 08:51, September 18, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 16, 2021 shows the site of Kunlunguan Campaign in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Kunlunguan is an important gateway and military stronghold about 50 km from Nanning. Chinese army won the Kunlunguan Victory over the Japanese troops in 1939. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
