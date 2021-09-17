Museum housing Terracotta Warriors reopens in China
Visitors wearing face masks view an exhibit at the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Yimiao)
XI'AN, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The mausoleum of Qinshihuang, known for the famous army of Terracotta Warriors in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reopened Friday after the COVID-19 resurgence in China suspended operations at the museum for over a month.
To visit Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, tourists need to make a reservation online as the museum is operating at 30 percent capacity at this time, according to the museum.
The museum will not accept tour groups, and tourists from medium- and high-risk areas are also not permitted.
Museum operation was suspended in late July after sporadic locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in several provinces of China.
Discovered in 1974, the army of Terracotta Warriors was built by Emperor Qinshihuang of the Qin Dynasty (221 B.C.-207 B.C.), who unified China for the first time.
Other museums of the province, including the Shaanxi History Museum, have also reopened to the public recently.
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Recalling a touring exhibit of Afghanistan’s relics in China
- Treasures on the road: Recalling a touring exhibit of Afghanistan’s relics in China
- Henan Museum reopens after 30 days of closure
- People visit Royal Saudi Air Force Museum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- 'Automania' exhibition held at Museum of Modern Art in New York
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.