Cargo throughput of China's Guangxi Beibu Gulf Port rises

Xinhua) 09:16, September 13, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 30, 2020 shows a view of the Qinzhou terminal of the Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Xu Zhiyan/Xinhua)

NANNING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw its cargo throughput rise 10.09 percent year on year to over 177 million tonnes in the first 8 months of 2021.

Over 3.63 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers were handled at the port during the same period, up 19.69 percent year on year, according to the Beibu Gulf Port Group.

Beibu Gulf Port currently has more than 260 productive berths. Over 50 shipping routes link the gulf with more than 300 ports around the world.

