Du'an in Guangxi invests a lot in upgrading roads in rural areas

Xinhua) 09:33, September 06, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows a high-speed railway under construction and an expressway in Gaoling Township of Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Du'an is known as the "rocky kingdom" as 89 percent of its administrative region is covered by karst mountains. Poor transportation infrastructure blocked people from the outside and trapped the mountain dwellers in extreme poverty for generations. In recent years, Du'an has invested a lot in upgrading roads in rural areas. The county has seen an expanded road network. As China advances rural vitalization following its eradication of absolute poverty, improved rural roads have helped farmers dispatch their goods and brought tourists and other resources, facilitating the development of industries including e-commerce, tourism and agriculture with local characteristics. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

