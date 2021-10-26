Group wedding held in Nanning, S China's Guangxi

09:25, October 26, 2021

Couples enter the venue of a group wedding at an express railway construction site in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2021. Sixty-four couples, all of them first-line staff members of the China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd., attended their group wedding in a reformed traditional style here on Monday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

