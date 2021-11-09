Home>>
Pic story of hematopoietic stem cells donor in Guangxi
(Xinhua) 08:41, November 09, 2021
Doctor Li poses for a photo at the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in November of 2021. Li, a doctor of the hematology department of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University, registered with China Marrow Donor Program (CMDP) as potential hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) donors in November of 2011. As a doctor providing hematopoietic stem cell treatments for patients, he successfully matches a patient as a HSC donor in August of 2021. Li donated his HSCs recently, which makes him the 12,266th donor of HSC nationally. "It feels good to help someone continue his life," he said. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People get booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Nanning
- Longmen Bridge under construction in Qinzhou City, south China
- Group wedding held in Nanning, S China's Guangxi
- Competitors show off cooking skills at first vocational skill competition in Guangxi
- China's Beibu Gulf Port sees rise in cargo throughput
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.