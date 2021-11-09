Pic story of hematopoietic stem cells donor in Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:41, November 09, 2021

Doctor Li poses for a photo at the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in November of 2021. Li, a doctor of the hematology department of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University, registered with China Marrow Donor Program (CMDP) as potential hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) donors in November of 2011. As a doctor providing hematopoietic stem cell treatments for patients, he successfully matches a patient as a HSC donor in August of 2021. Li donated his HSCs recently, which makes him the 12,266th donor of HSC nationally. "It feels good to help someone continue his life," he said. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

