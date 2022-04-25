Home>>
China's toll stations closed due to epidemic have mostly resumed operation
(Xinhua) 17:21, April 25, 2022
BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China has seen a significant decrease in the number of expressway toll stations and service zones shut down due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Ministry of Transport said.
The ministry's data showed that 11 toll stations nationwide were still suspended by Saturday. They accounted for only 0.1 percent of the nation's total, 667 fewer than the figure on April 10, down 98.38 percent.
Meanwhile, 27 service areas were still closed Saturday, a decrease of 337 and 92.58 percent compared with April 10, showed the data.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.