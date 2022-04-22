Expressway opens to traffic in SW China's Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 14:08, April 22, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows Hezhang-Liupanshui Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

The total length of the Hezhang-Liupanshui Expressway is approximately 69,946 kilometers. It officially opened to traffic on Friday, and the journey from Hezhang county, Bijie City to Liupanshui will be shortened from 2 hours to 45 minutes.

