Home>>
Expressway opens to traffic in SW China's Guizhou
(Ecns.cn) 14:08, April 22, 2022
Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows Hezhang-Liupanshui Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
The total length of the Hezhang-Liupanshui Expressway is approximately 69,946 kilometers. It officially opened to traffic on Friday, and the journey from Hezhang county, Bijie City to Liupanshui will be shortened from 2 hours to 45 minutes.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
- New faces called up for Chinese national women's volleyball team while Zhu Ting missing
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.