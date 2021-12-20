Guangzhou-Lianzhou Expressway underway

Xinhua) 08:36, December 20, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2021 shows the Wushi grand bridge in Qingcheng District of Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province. The Guangzhou-Lianzhou Expressway starts from Huadu District of Guangzhou and ends in Lianzhou City of Qingyuan, connecting with Yueyang-Linwu Expressway of Hunan. The main project will be opened to traffic by the end of 2021. After completion, it will further improve the inter-provincial corridor between Guangdong and Hunan and promote the integration of mountainous areas in northern Guangdong into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

