Expansion of Wansheng section of Chongqing-Guizhou expressway enters final stage
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2021 shows the Wansheng section of the Chongqing-Guizhou expressway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The expansion of the expressway by upgrading the Wansheng section is at its final stage. When completed and put into operation at the end of this year, the 28-km-long section will cut travel time from Wansheng to downtown Chongqing from 60 minutes to only 35, boosting the development of the Wansheng Economic and Technological Development Zone. (Photo by Xinhua/Liu Chan)
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2021 shows the Wansheng section of the Chongqing-Guizhou expressway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The expansion of the expressway by upgrading the Wansheng section is at its final stage. When completed and put into operation at the end of this year, the 28-km-long section will cut travel time from Wansheng to downtown Chongqing from 60 minutes to only 35, boosting the development of the Wansheng Economic and Technological Development Zone. (Photo by Xinhua/Liu Chan)
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2021 shows the Wansheng section of the Chongqing-Guizhou expressway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The expansion of the expressway by upgrading the Wansheng section is at its final stage. When completed and put into operation at the end of this year, the 28-km-long section will cut travel time from Wansheng to downtown Chongqing from 60 minutes to only 35, boosting the development of the Wansheng Economic and Technological Development Zone. (Photo by Xinhua/Liu Chan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Guangxi Guilin-Liucheng Expressway to be open to traffic soon
- Along China’s Expressways: Jiujiang-Jingdezhen expressway runs through golden paddy fields
- World's highest expressway opens to traffic
- World's highest expressway opens to traffic
- Construction of first cross-desert expressway in Xinjiang proceeds smoothly
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.