Expansion of Wansheng section of Chongqing-Guizhou expressway enters final stage

Xinhua) 15:42, December 16, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2021 shows the Wansheng section of the Chongqing-Guizhou expressway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The expansion of the expressway by upgrading the Wansheng section is at its final stage. When completed and put into operation at the end of this year, the 28-km-long section will cut travel time from Wansheng to downtown Chongqing from 60 minutes to only 35, boosting the development of the Wansheng Economic and Technological Development Zone. (Photo by Xinhua/Liu Chan)

