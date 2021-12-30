Home>>
1st desert expressway in Ningxia opens to traffic
(Xinhua) 08:17, December 30, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 29, 2021 shows the Qingtongxia-Zhongwei section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
The Qingtongxia-Zhongwei section in Ningxia of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway, linking Wuhai in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Maqin County in Qinghai Province, fully opened to traffic Wednesday. The 122.99-kilometer-long section, of which an 18 kilometers section goes through the hinterland of Tengger Desert, is the first desert expressway built in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
