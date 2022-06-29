We Are China

View of Narat scenic spot in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 16:58, June 29, 2022

A visitor enjoys herself at the Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows a view of Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows a view of Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows a view of Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

Visitors take photos at the Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

Photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows a view of Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

Photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows a view of Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

Tourists visit the Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

Photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows a view of Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

A visitor takes photos at the Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)