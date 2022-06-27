U.S. will only detach itself from global industrial chain by banning Xinjiang products: commentary

June 27, 2022

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday issued a ban on imports of all products related to China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, based on the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act."

The hysterical move by the U.S. is based on lies and runs counter to the laws of the market economy, for the purpose of "decoupling" with China in trade and excluding the Xinjiang region and even the whole China out of the global industrial chain.

The U.S. ultimate goal is using the Xinjiang region to contain China.

But China is the biggest trade partner of more than 120 countries and regions and is deeply integrated into the global industrial chain. Thousands of international companies rely on Xinjiang for their supply chains.

Despite losing the U.S. market, Xinjiang products can still sell to other parts of the world. But since the U.S. is the world's biggest consumer market, refusing Xinjiang's products is like disconnecting from the global industrial chain. It is a "de-Americanization" inflicted by the U.S. itself.

Xinjiang's products and raw materials are quite competitive in the global market. For example, Xinjiang's cotton is favored by many international brands for its good quality and reasonable prices.

Meanwhile, Xinjiang contributes nearly half of the world's polysilicon capacity, and the U.S. relies on China for 85 percent of its solar panels production. After rejecting Xinjiang's products and raw materials, the U.S. may struggle to find suitable alternatives, but face skyrocketing inflation and deteriorating supply chain crunch.

With its super-large domestic market and the most complete industrial categories, China plays a pivotal role in the global industrial chain, providing the world with great market, investment and growth opportunities.

Thanks to globalization, Xinjiang's products and raw materials have been exported to many parts of the world and spread across the global industrial chain. Xinjiang's Uygur workers are widely involved in the production activities of all kinds of industries.

The U.S. has fabricated the so-called "forced labor" lie for the purpose of excluding all Xinjiang-related products, but it will end up shutting itself off from the global market.

The U.S. was the main initiator and promoter of economic globalization and has always been the biggest beneficiary. But now it has become a disturber as some U.S. politicians are trying to choke off the process of globalization.

