Rail freight in China's Xinjiang surpasses 100 mln tonnes in 2022
URUMQI, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The rail freight volume in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region surpassed 100 million tonnes in 2022 on Tuesday, 21 days earlier than last year, said local authorities.
Xinjiang has a planned rail freight volume of 153.45 million tonnes for 2022, said the China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd.
To ensure coal transportation during the ongoing power-consumption peak, the regional railway department has compiled a priority list of local power generators according to their respective inventory and transportation distance for on-time delivery.
In 2021, the region launched a two-phase renovation project on a key railway for coal transportation which connects Urumqi with a coal mining area in northern Xinjiang.
The freight capacity of the railway will likely double when the project concludes, according to local authorities.
