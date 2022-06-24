Home>>
No casualties reported from Xinjiang's 5.1-magnitude quake
(Xinhua) 11:07, June 24, 2022
URUMQI, June 24 (Xinhua) -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Shanshan County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 2:27 a.m. Friday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 41.73 degrees north latitude and 90.67 degrees east longitude with a depth of 25 km, the CENC said.
The epicenter, 132 km away from the county seat, was in a sparsely-populated area, according to the Xinjiang earthquake networks center.
There were no reports of deaths and injuries as well as building collapses, according to the local emergency management department.
