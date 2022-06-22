Home>>
China opposes U.S. implementation of 'Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act'
(Ecns.cn) 15:07, June 22, 2022
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- The lie-based Xinjiang Act comes into effect. Here is how it will cripple global trade and hurt the US itself
- Commentary: U.S. hegemonic calculations behind Xinjiang lies are pure wishful thinking
- PLA warships circumnavigate Japan in distance sea drills amid US, Japanese provocations
- US in futile rehearsal to decouple China with Xinjiang ‘forced labor’ law
- China opposes U.S. implementation of "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.