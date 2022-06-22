We Are China

Horses gallop on grassland in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 14:49, June 22, 2022

Horses gallop across Tekes River in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhongming)

Zhaosu county, known as the "hometown of pegasus" in China, has turned itself into an equine tourism area with breathtaking views of galloping horses.

Horses gallop across Tekes River in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhongming)

Horses bathe in Tekes River in the morning glow, Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhongming)

Horses bathe in Tekes River in the morning glow, Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhongming)

