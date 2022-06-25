Lavender planting promotes local tourism in Sigong Village, Xinjiang
Tourists pose for photos in lavender fields in Sigong Village, Huocheng County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 22, 2022. Sigong Village has planted 12,000 mu (about 800 hectares) of lavender. The lavender planting bases here have promoted local tourism and lavendar processing industry. In 2021, per capita income in Silong Village reached 25,000 yuan (3,735 US dollars). (Xinhua/Ma Kai)
Tourists are seen at a coffee shop in Sigong Village, Huocheng County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 22, 2022. Sigong Village has planted 12,000 mu (about 800 hectares) of lavender. The lavender planting bases here have promoted local tourism and lavendar processing industry. In 2021, per capita income in Silong Village reached 25,000 yuan (3,735 US dollars). (Xinhua/Ma Kai)
Tourists pose for photos in lavender fields in Sigong Village, Huocheng County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 19, 2022. Sigong Village has planted 12,000 mu (about 800 hectares) of lavender. The lavender planting bases here have promoted local tourism and lavendar processing industry. In 2021, per capita income in Silong Village reached 25,000 yuan (3,735 US dollars). (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)
Tourists have a rest at a coffee shop in Sigong Village, Huocheng County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 22, 2022. Sigong Village has planted 12,000 mu (about 800 hectares) of lavender. The lavender planting bases here have promoted local tourism and lavendar processing industry. In 2021, per capita income in Silong Village reached 25,000 yuan (3,735 US dollars). (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)
Image ambassadors walk in lavender fields in Sigong Village, Huocheng County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 22, 2022. Sigong Village has planted 12,000 mu (about 800 hectares) of lavender. The lavender planting bases here have promoted local tourism and lavendar processing industry. In 2021, per capita income in Silong Village reached 25,000 yuan (3,735 US dollars). (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)
Photos
Related Stories
- No casualties reported from Xinjiang's 5.1-magnitude quake
- Impressed by freedom of Xinjiang youth, French writer keeps publishing to unmask anti-China propaganda
- U.S. ban on Xinjiang products violates trade rules: Chinese association
- China opposes U.S. implementation of 'Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act'
- Horses gallop on grassland in Xinjiang
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.