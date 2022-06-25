Lavender planting promotes local tourism in Sigong Village, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:16, June 25, 2022

Tourists pose for photos in lavender fields in Sigong Village, Huocheng County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 22, 2022. Sigong Village has planted 12,000 mu (about 800 hectares) of lavender. The lavender planting bases here have promoted local tourism and lavendar processing industry. In 2021, per capita income in Silong Village reached 25,000 yuan (3,735 US dollars). (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

