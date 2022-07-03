201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo start to meet public
Two lion cubs rest at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A macaque baby rests in its mother's arms at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Macaque babies are pictured at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A chimpanzee baby is seen at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A bar-headed goose chick rests in groves at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Two brown bear cubs rest with their mother at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey baby plays with its mother at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A ring tailed lemur baby eats fruits at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Photo taken on July 2, 2022 shows a chimpanzee baby and its mother at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Two lion cubs rest at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A ring tailed lemur baby eats fruits at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Photos
