201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo start to meet public

Xinhua) 10:29, July 03, 2022

Two lion cubs rest at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A macaque baby rests in its mother's arms at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Macaque babies are pictured at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A chimpanzee baby is seen at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A bar-headed goose chick rests in groves at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Two brown bear cubs rest with their mother at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey baby plays with its mother at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A ring tailed lemur baby eats fruits at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on July 2, 2022 shows a chimpanzee baby and its mother at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Two lion cubs rest at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A ring tailed lemur baby eats fruits at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. A total of 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo have started to meet the public recently. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

