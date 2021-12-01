Home>>
Animals enjoy cozy winter in Nanjing
(Ecns.cn) 10:17, December 01, 2021
Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2021 shows the slender-tailed meerkat enjoying the cozy winter at the Hongshan Forest Zoo in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zhongnan)
